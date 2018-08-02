Sadhvi Prachi: Muslim women should marry Hindus to escape halala

Sadhvi Prachi requested Adityanath to remove loudspeakers on mosques during Kanwar yatra Sadhvi Prachi requested Adityanath to remove loudspeakers on mosques during Kanwar yatra

Known for controversial statements, former VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi was at it again. On Tuesday, she advised Muslim women to marry Hindus and, later, referring the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as her brother, requested him to ensure that loud speakers at mosques were switched off during the Kaanwar Yatra processions in the state.

Just recently, the Uttar Pradesh government had initiated the process of withdrawing cases related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, which included hate speech cases against Prachi.

“From Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Kanwariyas from different states carry their Kaanwar as part of procession to celebrate marriage of Bhole Nath,” said Prachi in Mathura, suggesting, “Mere bade bhai Yogi ji.. kam se kam.. jab tak Uttar Pradesh mein kaanwar chale..tab tak Masjidon mein loud speaker band ho (My elder brother Yogi ji should ensure that till the time Kanwar processions are going on.. there should be ban on use of loud speakers in the masjids).”

On Muslim women marrying Hindus, she believed this would rid society of “social evils” like triple talaq and halala.

“I am fighting the battle for women for a long time. This problem of triple talaq, for which our sister Nida Khan of Bareilly is figting, I would request her and other such women to leave the religion because either there would be talaq or halala there,” said Prachi. Nida Khan had allegedly received threats for “speaking out against Islam”.

“Na talaq ka na hallala ka koi dar hai… Hindu samaj mein aaye na koi dar hai… aise gande samaj ko chhod kar ke jo mahilaon ki zindagi kewal tabah karte hain… Hindu dharma mein aayein… Hindu samaj mein shadi karna.. achhey sanskari bahut achhey bete milenge… aapaka swagat hai (There would be no talaq or fear of halala. You should join the Hindu community and there would be no fear. You should leave the society, which only destroys the life of women. Get married into Hindu community… you will find boys with good values… you are welcome).”

She also asked women, who have been given triple talaq, to leave their religion as a “slap on the face” of such clerics, who threaten women in the name of fatwah and join Hindu religion instead to live the life of respect.

In January this year, the state government had started the process of withdrawal of two cases of hate speech and criminal charges involving Sadhvi Prachi and others including two BJP MPs and three BJP MLAs. Both cases are related to mahapanchayats held in Muzaffarnagar before violence gripped the region in 2013. Sadhvi Prachi, BJP MPs Kunwar Bhartendra Singh of Bijnor and Sanjeev Balyan of Muzaffarnagar and BJP MLAs Umesh Malik, Sangeet Som and Suresh Rana had allegedly attended the mahapanchayats.

The two cases were registered at the Sikhera police station after two mahapanchayats were held at an inter college in the Mandor area on August 31, 2013 and September 7, 2013 in connection with the murders of Sachin and Gaurav, who were allegedly lynched after the murder of Shahnawaz in Kawaal village on August 27. The three murders had triggered violence across the district starting September 7, 2013.

In the first case, related to the mahapanchayat on August 31, 2013 among other accused includes Sadhvi Prachi, Singh, Balyan, Malik and Rana, while other case is connected to a second mahapanchayat held on September 7, 2013 in which Prachi, Singh, Rana, Som and others are accused.

The district administration has yet to send the report to the government following which the decision of withdrawal is still pending.

