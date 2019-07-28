Sadhvi Prachi booked for asking Hindus to ‘boycott kanwars made by Muslims’

Three days after Hindutva leader Sadhvi Prachi allegedly urged kanwarias to boycott kanwars made by members of a particular community, an FIR was registered against her at Doghat police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat on Saturday.

“Around 99 per cent of kanwars you people use… are prepared by Muslims. My advice to you is to boycott the kanwars made by them, and encourage your Hindu brothers to make the same so that they can earn their livelihood during the holy month of Shravan,” she said at Baghpat’s Doha on Wednesday.

The FIR at Doghat police station was registered by a sub-inspector, Bhagwat Prasad Sharma, under Sections 153, 153 A, 505(2) and 188 of the IPC, police said. “Action will be taken after we complete our investigation,” Baghpat SP Shailesh Kumar Pandey told The Sunday Express on phone.

Prachi’s remarks came days after Samajwadi Party leader and Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan urged Muslims to not purchase items sold by shops owned by BJP supporters.

After his remarks triggered criticism, Shamli police filed an FIR against Hasan, saying that the statement may ignite communal passions in the region.