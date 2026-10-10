ED arrests Sadhna Group MD Rakesh Gupta in Rs 168 crore money-laundering case

The ED case against Dr Rakesh Gupta was registered on the basis of an FIR registered by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing on September 29.

Dr Rakesh Gupta, chairman and managing director of Sadhna Group, was arrested and remanded to five days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody early on Saturday after his arrest in a money-laundering case involving alleged proceeds of crime worth Rs 168 crore. Sadhna Group operates Sadhna TV and related media networks.

In his order, Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler said that Gupta, 63, should be produced before the court again by 4 pm on October 15.

“Gupta was arrested at 10.25 pm on Friday at Ishwar Farms in Vasant Kunj and was produced before the court at 2.03 am on Saturday at a residential camp office – within two hours of the grounds of arrest being furnished, and within 24 hours of arrest,” the court said. “Considering his age and the specific tasks shown, ED custody for five days instead of seven days is justified.”