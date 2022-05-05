‘Save Soil’ campaign: Sadhguru to address leaders from 195 nations at UNCCD

Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, will address political leaders from 195 countries at the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on May 9 and 10 to raise awareness towards saving soil.

The spiritual leader, who is currently on a 100-day lone motorcycle journey through Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East as part of the ‘Save Soil’ initiative, is the keynote speaker for the 15th session of the Conference of Parties (COP15) at UNCCD. The theme for the session is “Land. Life. Legacy: From scarcity to prosperity”.

Sadhguru will speak at the event with the aim of urging heads of states to introduce policy reforms in their countries to save soil.

At present on his 30,000-km motorcycle journey, Sadhguru is meeting global leaders, scientists, environmental organisations, soil experts and others to “press for urgent policy-driven action to save soil from becoming extinct”.

According to Isha Foundation, the primary objective of the initiative is “to urge nations to ensure that agricultural lands contain a minimum of 3-6% organic content to keep them alive and productive. This will ensure global food and water security, mitigate climate change impact and protect biodiversity by halting further species extinction”.