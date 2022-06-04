After Gujarat, Rajasthan govt inks MoU with Sadhguru’s Isha Outreach to ‘save soil’

The Rajasthan government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sadhguru’s Isha Outreach to save soil “by halting and reversing desertification of fertile lands in the state”. With this, Rajasthan has become the second Indian state after Gujarat to ink such an MoU with the foundation.

The Isha Foundation, founded by Sadhguru, said in its media release, “The Agriculture Minister and Sadhguru in a public event in Jaipur exchanged the signed MoUs committing to save the state’s soils by formulating farmer and soil-friendly agricultural policies. Sadhguru later met Rajasthan Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot and handed him the Soil Revitalisation Handbook.”

Extending support to the spiritual leader’s ‘Save Soil’ movement, Gehlot tweeted: “Soil is our Mother. We have always treated soil with love and respect. It pains me to hear about the degradation of soil but it is heartening that @SadhguruJV ji has launched this movement to #SaveSoil which all of us should be a part of. My best wishes for its success.”

Responding to the CM, the spiritual leader wished Rajasthan becomes the frontrunner in instituting soil-friendly policies. “Namaskaram Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri. Ashok Gehlot ji. Deeply grateful for your support to #SaveSoil. May Rajasthan, under your leadership, become the frontrunner in instituting soil-friendly policies to make this beautiful Land food & water-sufficient-Sg @ashokgehlot51 @RajCMO,” he tweeted.

At a public ‘Save Soil’ event in Jaipur, attended by Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Minister Rajesh Chand Meena and Agriculture Minister Lalchand Katariya, Sadhguru called for urgent policy-driven action to protect the agricultural lands from becoming barren. “Everything we see in nature, comes from soil and will go back to soil,” the Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Minister said in his address. “This movement is not Sadhguru’s personal movement, it’s is for the benefit of common man,” he added while urging the audience to commit to environmentally sustainable actions to regenerate soil.

Sadhguru’s ‘Save Soil’ initiative is a global movement aimed at soil conservation “in the wake of alarming soil degradation that threatens desertification of 90% of the earth’s agricultural soils by 2050, less than three decades from now”. According to the Isha Foundation, “The primary objective of the movement is to urge all nations to mandate a minimum of 3-6% organic content in agricultural soils. Without this minimum organic content, soil scientists have warned of the imminent death of fertile soils worldwide. The movement is proposing a policy-driven mandate supported by government incentives for farmers to raise organic content on farmlands. To achieve its objective, the movement will aim to reach 3.5 billion people across the world – 60% of the world’s electorate — to explicitly express their support for the Movement, enabling elected governments to formulate soil-friendly policies.”