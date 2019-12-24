Sadaf Jafar’s bail plea rejected

Sadaf Jafar Sadaf Jafar

A Lucknow court on Monday rejected the bail application of activist and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar (44), who has been arrested in connection with the violence during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow on December 19. Jafar is currently lodged at the Lucknow district jail.

“A bail application of Jafar was moved today in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate. The court rejected it. We would be filing a bail application in the sessions court,” said Jafar’s lawyer Harjot Singh.

He added that Jafar was among 35 people named in the FIR lodged at Hazratganj police station under various charges, including Section 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 147 (rioting) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

Lucknow police said they arrested Jafar from Parivartan Chowk, where violence took place on Thursday. Police said she was arrested as per legal process and before being sent to jail, she underwent a medical test.

Members of a Congress delegation that met Jafar in jail said that Jafar had told them that the police beat her up.

Jafar’s elder sister Nahid Verma said, “We came to know about her arrest after police sent her to jail. We were looking for her and contacting people to know her whereabouts.”

A resident of Lucknow, Jafar is a teacher, poet, activist, actor, translator and a Congress spokeperson. Filmmakers Mira Nair, Hansal Mehta and ‘Gully Boy’ star Vijay Varma have demanded her release. Jafar is part of Nair’s upcoming BBC series.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App