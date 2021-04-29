SAD workers gather at Sukbhir Badal’s residence in violation of Covid norms

Supporters gather at the house of Sukhbir Badal in Badal village on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Over 100 Akali Dal workers gathered in clear violation of Covid curbs at the home of party president Sukhbir Badal in Badal village to ‘celebrate’ the appointment of new chief of the Students Organisation of India (SOI).

The gathering was organised by new SIO president Robin Brar to thank Sukhbir for appointing him to the post.

Muktsar SSP D Sudarvizhi has now passed instructions to take action against the violators in the gathering.

Organisers of the get-together knew that the gathering was in violation of the Covid guidelines and an announcement was made asking party workers not to record any video of the gathering. However, the announcement had little impact and youth workers themselves uploaded videos of gathering on social media websites.

Sukhbir also delivered a brief speech in which he passed instructions to the youth leaders to strengthen the party ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

“Form units of SOI at district level in coming months. All below 30 years will go to SOI and above 30 to Youth Akali Dal. There is need to work ahead of assembly elections,” said Sukhbir.

At the end of his speech, he also instructed youth to do something to help people during the pandemic.

“We can’t do much due to Covid-19. It was good gathering,” said Sukhbir, adding: “Think of some ways to help people and save lives during Covid-19 pandemic.”

A police spokesperson later said: “SSP has passed order to take action against violators. We are taking action.”

Punjab government had recently banned political gatherings in state after second Covid wave hit.