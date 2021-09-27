SAD vows to probe Congress ‘misdeeds’, AAP says Capt’s ‘40 thieves’ still there

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and Punjab’s former deputy CM, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sunday said that all ministers of the Congress who had indulged in corruption would be taken to task if the SAD is voted to power in the 2022 elections. Sukhbir said that the next SAD-led government would establish a special commission to probe the misdeeds of Congress ministers.

The Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, condemned the inclusion of ministers who had corruption charges against them in the new Punjab Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi.

Addressing a press conference, Sunday, Sukhbir said the Congress should not think that ousting a few corrupt ministers will wash away their sins or had made the other members of the Cabinet clean. “It is a fact that the entire Congress party is stained in corruption,” he claimed.

Answering a query, Sukhbir said the SAD had welcomed the appointment of Charanjit Channi as the CM. “However it is painful to watch the new Chief Minister being overshadowed by PPCC president Navjot Sidhu, as well as deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa. It is also unfortunate that Channi does not have any say in governance.”

Senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema that the Congress, by changing the mask of the Chief Minister (Amarinder Singh), has only changed the ‘Ali Baba’, while his ‘forty thieves’ were still there. Cheema also criticised Congress for including controversial MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh in the new Cabinet.