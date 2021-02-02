SAD too floats helpline, sets up control room

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced the party had established a control room along with two helpline numbers at Gurdwara Rakabjang Sahib to “provide assistance, including legal aid, to farmer families whose children were reported missing since January 26 or had been arrested and put behind bars unfairly”.

He also asked Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to ensure youth who had participated in the kisan march were “not picked up on trumped up charges by the Delhi Police from Punjab”.

Talking to newsmen in Delhi, the SAD president said: “The control room would assist farmers from Punjab and neighbouring states whose next of kin were yet to be located since the January 26 farmers’ march as well as those who had been arrested under draconian sections and sent to jail….around fifty youth were still reported missing. All affected families should contact us. They are welcome to visit the control room also. We will provide them free legal aid besides accommodation for their stay in Delhi in the Gurdwara premises.”

He announced three helpline numbers which included two numbers of Jagdeep Singh Kahlon (93105 10640) and Jaswinder Singh Jolly (98991 00001) who will be available at Gurdwara Rakabganj as well as that of his personal Secretary Hardeep Singh (98913 59904) at his official residence in Delhi, a spokesperson of the SAD said.

Stating that “those who were missing and had been incarcerated in jail are our children”, Sukhbir said he had also asked “SAD Delhi unit president Harmit Singh Kalka and the Delhi (Sikh) Gurdwara (Management) Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa to make all out efforts to locate the missing youth”. He also requested “SAD district presidents and halqa sewadars to take feedback about the missing youth from their parents in Punjab so that the cases could be followed up vigorously”. He said “similarly the party was collating details about the false cases registered against youth”. “We are committed to following up each and every case,” he said.