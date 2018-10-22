SAD to Congress: Sack Sidhu, register case against his wife

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets the injured at Civil Hospital in Amritsar on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Navjot Singh Sidhu meets the injured at Civil Hospital in Amritsar on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), in its core committee in Chandigarh Sunday, demanded “the immediate sacking of Local Bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu” and “registration of a murder case” against Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu as well as organisers of Dussehra function who were “responsible for abetting the Amritsar tragedy.”

This was the first meeting of the SAD core committee after veteran SAD leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa – Dhindsa was SAD Secretary General and a member of core commitee – quit all party posts on health grounds and three Taksali leaders of Majha Ranjit Singh Brahampura, Sewa Singh Sekhwan and Rattan Singh Ajnala said all was not well in party, raising eyebrows over September 2015 contoversial pardon by Akal Takht – pardon was later revoked – to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet.

Brahampura and Sekhwan who are SAD core committee members were not present in the meeting. The two leaders were in Bhura Kohna village in Tarn Taran district for an event to mark the birth anniversary of Kartar Singh, 13th chief of Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal. Sekhwan, when contacted, said he was not aware of core committee meeting nor was invited for the meeting.

The core committee, which met here under the chairmanship of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and was attended by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and other senior leaders, rejected the magisterial inquiry ordered by the Congress government and demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

