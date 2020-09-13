SAD to Centre: Address farmers’ concerns before presenting farm Bills in Parliament

The committee said that the SAD leadership, led by its president Sukhbir Badal, had met farmer organisations, farmer representatives and representatives of ‘khet mazdoor’ during the last few days.

Making a U-turn from its earlier stand of backing the Centre’s farm Bills that will replace ordinances, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday appealed to the Union government to not present them in Parliament for approval till all reservations expressed by farmer organisations were addressed.

Farm outfits have been unrelenting in registering their opposition to these ordinances despite the ongoing pandemic.

Akali Dal so far had been defending ordinances strongly, saying that these will have no bearing on existing procurement policy and that Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for farm produce would continue.

After the SAD core committee met here Saturday, a party release said, “SAD core committee felt that it was its responsibility to get the reservations of the ‘annadaata’ addressed.”

The party also said that it was “committed to take up all issues raised by farmers with the Union government”.

The committee said that the SAD leadership, led by its president Sukhbir Badal, had met farmer organisations, farmer representatives and representatives of ‘khet mazdoor’ during the last few days.

It noted that “a considered view had emerged that the Union government should not rush through with passing the three central ordinances till the apprehensions conveyed to the SAD were not addressed”.

“Meanwhile, the core committee felt it would be appropriate that the SAD president leads a delegation to discuss the concerns of the farmers with the central government. The delegation will hold meetings with the Union government as well as other likeminded parties to address the apprehensions of farmers in the coming days,” said the release.

