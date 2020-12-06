SAD, TMC leaders meet: ‘Will jointly oppose farm laws’

TMC MP Sudip Banerjee (left); SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra.

A DELEGATION of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday met TMC leaders in Kolkata and decided to oppose the new farm laws unitedly. Akali Dal has already quit the NDA in protest against the new laws.

Leader of the Lok Sabha and TMC MP Sudip Banerjee told mediapersons after the meeting they would “ethically support” the strike on December 8 called by farmer organisations across the country. Banerjee said, “We had a talk with the SAD delegation. We decided to participate further with the farmers’ movement in any form, such as deputation to the President of India or agitation with regional parties across India.”

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien and Labour Minister Malay Ghatak were also present during the meeting. SAD vice-president and MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, along with four MPs, met TMC leaders at the TMC headquarters.

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached out to farmers protesting on the Haryana-Delhi border against the three Central farm laws, saying she fully backed the demand for the ordinances’ withdrawal. “Thank you for fighting for your rights. Your fight is my fight,” she told farmers over phone.

In a tweet, she recalled her own hunger strike in 2006. The CM is expected to announce programmes to protest the farm laws in the coming days.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, who reached Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border, connected her to farmer groups over phone, which was put on speaker mode so that several people there could hear her speak.

“I want to thank you for raising farmers’ issue. I also went on a 26-day hunger strike when the land of farmers was being forcibly seized. That is why your movement is my movement and we are ready to extend any help you need…If you want,” Banerjee said.

After the meeting on Saturday, SAD leader Chandumajra said, “Didi is a very respected leader. We want all parties to participate in this movement. This movement is no longer only for the farmers. So, we will fight this unitedly.”

He added, “Soon, we will meet in Delhi with all parties who are supporting the movement and there we will decide our further course of action.”

The TMC has announced movements across the state from December 8-10. They will stage a dharna at Esplanade on this issue and on December 10, the CM will address the dharna.

