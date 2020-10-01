SAD swipe against BJP: Even Khattar unhappy with agri Acts

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said that “the Haryana government’s actions of banning entry of paddy and bajra crop from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan was testament to the fact that the agricultural Bills had been bulldozed through Parliament without giving stake holders a fair chance to make suggestions to safeguard their interests”.

In a statement here, SAD Kisan Wing president Sikander Singh Maluka said: “Even though the BJP was creating a hype over the ‘one nation, one market’ spirit behind the agricultural laws, its own chief minister in Haryana – Manohar Lal Khattar – had given directions to the district administrations to prevent entry of food grain from other States into Haryana.”

He added that “now that a BJP CM had given thumbs down to the new agricultural laws and had given specific instructions to deputy commissioners and even posted the police force to prevent the entry of food grain from other states into Haryana… the Centre should re-examine the laws afresh.”

According to Maluka, “The Centre should take the feedback of the Haryana CM who is clearly unhappy with the laws even though he is coming out with statements as per the BJP agenda. The laws should be revoked immediately.”

The SAD leader added “as far as the SAD was concerned, it would continue its fight for justice for farmers.

“We are conducting a historic Kisan March tomorrow (Thursday) from all three Sikh Takhts which will force the central government to sit up and take notice of farmers and their grievances. We will follow this up with a further agitation programme to ensure justice for farmers, khet mazdoor and arhatiyas.” ENS

