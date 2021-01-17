SAD slams Centre for NIA summons to Khalsa Aid

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday slammed the Central government for not finding anything wrong with Khalsa Aid when it provided humanitarian aid in Gujarat but unleashed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the NGO for stepping in to help farmers agitating peacefully at the Delhi borders.

The SAD president was talking to mediapersons after Ferozepur district vice-president Balwinder Singh Pappu Kotwal along with hundreds of supporters joined the SAD. He visited various wards and also visited the residence of former Punjab Cabinet minister and five-time legislator from Ferozepur Pandit Bal Mukand Sharma who passed away recently.

Sukhbir wondered how it was possible that an organisation which was acclaimed by the country earlier had suddenly turned bad simply because it had chosen to help farmers. He said summoning people associated with Khalsa Aid by NIA was a clear sign of frustration. “The Centre thinks it can weaken the farm protest by such intimidatory measures. Little does it know that the Kisan Andolan is only getting stronger due to these repressive steps.”

Asked about the foundation stone laid for boundary wall construction of PGIMER satellite centre laid by the local Congress legislator, Sukhbir said he had got the matter verified and came to know that the Central government had given authorisation to the state PWD department to construct a boundary wall to keep out stray animals. Following this, the local Congress MLA misused this opportunity to befool the people. “It is unfortunate that the Deputy Commissioner and the Senior Superintendent of Police played along knowing that no foundation stone for any Central project could be laid in this manner.”

The SAD president said as far as the project was concerned, two companies had been shortlisted and he was reviewing it continuously.

Alleging officers were indulging in electoral malpractices by shifting voters from rural to urban areas in the municipal elections besides registering false cases, Sukhbir said once the SAD came to power it would form a commission and ask it to identify and investigate all instances of false cases within three months.

“Due action will be taken against guilty officers,” he said while asking officers to go by the law and not by the dictates of the Congress legislators.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Joginder Singh Jindu, Avtar Singh Zira Vardev Singh Mann and Montu Vohra