SAD MP Prem Singh Chandumajra: ‘1984 riots a genocide, how else would you define bid to eliminate community?’

Prem Singh Chandumajra, SAD MP from Anandpur Sahib, demanded in the Lok Sabha that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots be declared a genocide. Speaking to Pradeep Kaushal, he explains why:

It has taken 34 years for Sajjan Kumar to be sentenced.

It was the change of government which made it possible. How could anyone get punished if the Congress regime would not register a case and allow it to be investigated. His sentencing has put the entire Congress party in the dock.

The Akalis were part of the NDA government led by A B Vajpayee. Why didn’t you try to alter this situation?

The matter got stuck once Vajpayeeji set up the Nanavati Commission. By the time the report came, we had got out of the government. We could take the case towards its logical conclusion this time because we got a full term of five years.

Who are the Congress leaders guilty of anti-Sikh violence?

Two important Congress leaders of Delhi, H K L Bhagat and Dharam Dass Shastri, who are now dead, were involved and were shielded by the Congress. Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath were also protected by the Congress.

But Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said there is no chargesheet against Kamal Nath.

So what if there is no chargesheet, there are eyewitnesses who have named him. He may have saved himself by influencing the investigation. My question to Amarinder Singh is why did he get Kamal Nath removed when he was made in-charge of Punjab by the Congress high command? Also, Amarinder Singh made the Congress leadership deny Lok Sabha tickets to both Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler, as he feared that it would lead to a Congress defeat in Punjab.

You have said the 1984 anti-Sikh riots should be declared a genocide.

It was a genocide. How else would you define an attempt by the party in government to eliminate an entire community, including children? People were singled out on the basis of their appearance and pulled out of their homes, trains and buses and killed in a gruesome manner.