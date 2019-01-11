SAD claims credit for getting Sajjan Kumar convicted in riots case

Claiming credit for getting former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar convicted in a 1984 riots case, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) organised ardas (prayers) in all the 117 assembly constituencies of Punjab. In Badal village, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal accused the Congress party of protecting those named in the riots cases. “The Congress is the party responsible for Sikh genocide, but at the same time, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) is also sitting quiet and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made no efforts to get even a special investigation team (SIT) constituted,” Harsimrat said.

She hailed the SAD in general and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) in particular for keeping the issue alive for 34 years. “SGPC and DSGMC kept the issue alive even as no government at the Centre punished the culprits. Badal Sahab (SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal) got Prime Minister Narendra Modi to constitute an SIT due to which at least one accused was awarded death sentence while Sajjan Kumar got life term”.

Accusing the other political parties for not “talking about Sikh issues,” Harsimrat asked why no other party organised the ardas. The Bathinda MP, however, refused to answer any question related to Bargari incident or even Justice (Retd) Zora Singh’s allegations. “This issue is larger than any other issue. Where are the Bargari Morcha people now, why can’t they speak for the rights of Sikhs now,” she asked.