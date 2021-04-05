SAD chief accuses Amarinder of being ignorant about Derabassi, urges people to re-elect sitting MLA in ’22

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal accused Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh of being ignorant of Derabassi constituency and urged the people to elect sitting MLA NK Sharma again in 2022.

Addressing a gathering, Badal said that the Punjab Chief Minister has not cared to visit the Assembly segment even once despite it being a part of the parliamentary constituency of his wife Preneet Kaur. He said that Punjabis cannot expect anything from a Chief Minister who is not ready to leave his house to visit a constituency.

“Captain Amarinder has visited his office only eleven times in four years. This is why the State has gone back on

all parameters, and the facilities extended to the people by former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has been withdrawn,” he said.

Accusing some Congress legislators, Badal said that despite the Social Welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot being indicted by his own department’s Principal Secretary and being accused of embezzling Rs 64 crore, he has been given a clean by the Chief Minister.

Badal said that the Chief Minister has failed to take action against Congress legislators Madan Lal Jalalpur, Hardyal Singh Kamboj and Gurkirat Singh Kotli who were running illegal liquor distilleries through their confidants.

He alleged that outsiders from Rajasthan and Jammu had teamed up with Congress legislators to form a sand mafia in the state which was looting the state exchequer by mining sand illegally, because of which Punjab suffered a

loss of around Rs 6,500 crore in excise revenue.

He further said that the state could not collect even Rs 100 crore out of the Rs 1,400 crore revenue projected by the Congress government from sand mining.

Lauding the sitting MLA from Derabassi N K Sharma, Badal said, “Once we form the government he will be rewarded for the service he is rendering to the people by being inducted in the state cabinet.”

Badal said that if votes to power, SAD would not allow implementation of the three agricultural laws and ensure procurement of food grains on MSP, the SAD government would also provide MSP for vegetables, fruits, and milk, he said, adding that the “Power tariff for domestic consumption will also be halved, while scheduled caste and backward class students will be given free education facility.”

Also present at the gather, former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that the CM has mismanaged and its debt had increased by Rs one lakh crore in a span of four years.

Derabassi legislator NK Sharma said that the constituency is being discriminated against. He said that the constituency has received one cheque of Rs 25 lakh from Congress MP Preneet Kaur in the last four years, which had also bounced. He urged the SAD President to make Zirakpur a corporation town when the party forms its government in the state. He also urged to aid the establishment of a 200-bed hospital at Zirakpur and a women’s college at Lalru.