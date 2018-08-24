SAD, BJP demand arrest of Congress minister, panel head for ‘fabricating evidence’

Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (left) with MLA Lakhbir Lakha at the village Rabbon Uchhi in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (left) with MLA Lakhbir Lakha at the village Rabbon Uchhi in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday demanded the “arrest” of Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) and Punjab Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for allegedly “fabricating evidence and leaking a top secret document before its submission to the Vidhan Sabha”. In a resolution to Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh, a delegation of the two parties led by SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia and BJP’s Som Parkash demanded the “immediate dismissal of the minister for his part in the criminal leakage of the (Justice Ranjit Singh Commission) report”.

The Commission probed incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and police action on protestors at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan.

The delegation further demanded that “the entire case of leakage of the Commission report be sent by the Speaker to the Supreme Court with recommendation for an inquiry into this grave breach by a sitting judge of the apex court as it involved allegations of criminal conduct by a former judge of the High Court”.

According to a press statement by SAD, the resolution said: “The Khalsa Panth was shocked by the blasphemous irreverence shown by Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) with his recommendations that the holy ‘Angs’ of Shri Guru Granth Sahib should not have been kept in a gurdwara and implying that these should have been treated by the police as case property to be kept in a maalkhana. Ranjit Singh is guilty of an outrageous act of sacrilege. No one can believe that a Sikh can make such ssacrilegious suggestions.”

The resolution also hit out at Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) for “trying to question the very existence of the august Sikh institutions including Sri Akal Takht Sahib and deliberately trying to lower the dignity of these institutions by launching a Congress-inspired tirade against those in the service of these institutions”.

The SAD-BJP legislators also submitted a notice for breach of privilege motion to the Speaker and urged him to “take prompt action against all those who could have leaked the Ranjit Commission report, including Ranjit Singh himself, besides politicians (Punjab minister) Sukhjinder Randhawa and (AAP MLA) Sukhpal Khaira”.

The delegation members said: “Retired Judge Ranjit Singh had in his report attacked Sri Akal Takth and prepared false statements of self-created witnesses to prove that in the Sikh Gurdwara Act there was no post of Jathedar, Sri Akal Takth….similarly Ranjit Singh indulged in pure mischief by going in for character assassination of duly appointed Jathedars by the SGPC and giving credence to the bogus Jathedars who were propped up by the Congress party.” They added: “Ranjit Singh had even given recognition to the so called congregation supported by the Congress and AAP parties at Chhaba in Tarn Taran.”

Telling the Speaker that all these issues were “a direct interference in Sikh affairs” and that “Ranjit Singh had breached the terms of reference of the Inquiry Commission he was heading”, the delegaton said: “Ranjit Singh had even tried to defame five times Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal by fabricating evidence against them”.

According to the delegation members, “Himmat Singh, who was shown as witness by the Commission, had detailed recently how he was made to sign a Punjabi statement written by Sukhjinder Randhawa through coercive means and that Ranjit Singh had made him sign a statement written in English, a language which he did not know”. They said that Himmat had “also demanded narco-analysis and lie detector test of both Ranjit Singh and Randhawa besides stating his life was in danger at the hands of the Cabinet minister”.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, when contacted, refuted all the allegations and said, “I have already requested Chief Minister to set up a probe committee to look into leakage of the report.”

Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) said, “In my report, I have nowhere said that “Angs’ of Guru Granth Sahib should have been kept in maalkhana. This is false propaganda.” About the report being leaked, he added, “Why would I leak the report when it was to be tabled in Vidhan Sabha for a discussion. This is another baseless allegations about which I am least bothered.”

