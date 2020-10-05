SAD announces high-powered committee to ensure ‘genuinely federal structure’

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

SHIROMANI AKALI Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Sunday announced the setting up of “a high powered committee” comprising senior leaders of his party to coordinate with regional and other like-minded parties in the country to “ensure the setting up of a genuinely federal structure”.

The decision was taken at the party’s core committee meeting held here Sunday, according to a press release.

SAD’s principal advisor Harcharan Singh Bains said that the panel will be chaired by the party’s secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhunder and will include former Lok Sabha MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjidner Singh Sirsa and Rajya Sabha member Naresh Gujral.

“The panel will coordinate with leaders of other regional parties as well as those who have been consistently advocating for more fiscal and political autonomy to the states,” said the SAD release, adding that Sukhbir told the core committee that “the need for strengthening the federal structure of the country has become more pronounced in the wake of threats being posed to it in recent times”.

The party on Sunday urged the Centre to immediately convene a joint meeting of all stakeholders in the ongoing farmers’ struggle, including representatives of farmers, farm labourers, shopkeepers and all political parties, to resolve the crisis arising out of controversial laws.

The SAD core committee also decided set up a three-member committee to coordinate with farmers organisations and others on the strategy to get the farmers’ demands fulfilled.

Stop cheap tamasha: SAD to Rahul

Stating that “farmers of Punjab would never forgive Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for striking a deal to sell off the interests of farmers by facilitating the passage of the agriculture Acts”, senior Akali leader Prem Singh Chandumajra asked Rahul to “stop cheap tamashas and direct his party’s government in Punjab to fulfill the promises made to the annadaata”.

