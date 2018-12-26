SAD adopting cheap tactics: Congress leader

Congress leader Nimisha Mehta on Tuesday condemned demand by SAD leaders, including Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and SAD president Sukhbir Badal, to remove the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi from various public schemes, places, institutions, and also stripping him of the Bharat Ratna.

Sukhbir Badal stated that the SAD will urge PM Modi to remove the name of late PM from all government institutions, awards and public schemes for allegedly patronising the perpetrators of 1984 riots against Sikh.

Mehta said that PM Rajiv Gandhi had laid his life for the nation and his name never figured in any of the reports in or after 1984 riots. None of the victims of 1984 riots ever named Rajiv Gandhi. “But Badal family is adopting very cheap tactics to become a champion of Sikh community,” she said.

She also asked Harsimrat Badal to speak on the demand to strip former CM Parkash Singh Badal of the Fakhr-e-Qaum title given to him