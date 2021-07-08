Sacrilege incident reported in Mohali

The incident came to light around 7.30 am, when a village resident was going for morning walk.

A sacrilege incident was reported in Manauli village on Wednesday morning after a village resident found some pages of Guru Granth Sahib. Police registered a case against unidentified persons and initiated a probe.

The incident came to light around 7.30 am, when a village resident was going for morning walk. He found the pages of the holy granth lying near the road, following which he informed the other villagers and the management committee of the local gurdwara.

Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) member Hardeep Singh also reached the village and said that the pages were found at three different places in the village.

“I spoke to the villagers. It seemed that the pages were pulled out. The villagers have lodged a complaint and I will ensure that the culprits land behind the bars soon,” he added.

Police filed a case under the relevant sections of the IPC, including hurting the religious sentiments and initiated the probe.