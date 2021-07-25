Sacrificed twice, Punjab Cong ex-chief Jakhar is party’s fall guy in the state

Having been sacrificed at the altar twice in fierce political battles — first between Capt Amarinder Singh and Partap Singh Bajwa and lately between Amarinder and Navjot Singh Sidhu — Sunil Jakhar has emerged as the fall guy of Punjab Congress, who lost party posts twice.

Jakhar was replaced with Sidhu recently after being the state Congress president for over four years. “In the battle between Amarinder and Sidhu, Jakhar became the sacrificial goat,” a party leader said.

A good orator and a polished leader, who also enjoys clean image, Jakhar is a dyed-in-wool Congress worker. He had not quit Congress even when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had tried hard to poach him ahead of last Assembly elections. “The way he has been exited, it appears that it rankles him somewhere. At least it was palpable when he spoke up at the installation ceremony of Sidhu,” said a party leader.

Jakhar was the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in Punjab Vidhan Sabha from 2012 to 2015, when the party was in Opposition in the state. He had to step down after he became a victim of a deal struck between the party high command and the then PPCC president Partap Singh Bajwa. Amarinder had waged a war of sorts against Bajwa, rebelling against him for two years.

The high command agreed to remove Bajwa and appointed Amarinder as the PPCC chief in December 2015 but as a part of the package deal, Jakhar was also asked to step down from CLP leader’s post.