‘Sacrifice expected only from public?’: BJP leader’s massive convoy sparks row after PM’s ‘save fuel’ appeal
While Madhya Pradesh Congress came down heavily on state Textbook Corporation chairman Saubhagya Singh Thakur’s convoy, state BJP president asks party leaders to ‘walk the path shown by the Prime Minister’
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens to reduce fuel consumption, videos of a large convoy of vehicles accompanying newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation chairman Saubhagya Singh Thakur from Ujjain to Bhopal have triggered criticism from the Opposition and an appeal from the state BJP chief.
The convoy, consisting of dozens of SUVs and cars carrying supporters, accompanied Thakur as he headed to the state capital on Monday to formally assume charge of his new post. Videos from the highway showed a long line of vehicles stretching across roads, with supporters stopping repeatedly to welcome the BJP leader along the route.
This came under severe criticism from the Congress, with MLA and former minister Umang Singhar asking if restraint was only expected from ordinary citizens.
“Prime Minister Modi appeals to the country to save petrol and diesel… and leaders from his own party arrive in Bhopal with a convoy of 700 vehicles. What is the public supposed to make of this?” he asked.
“Why is sacrifice, savings, and restraint expected only from ordinary citizens every time? Common people are told to save fuel and cut expenses… but no rules seem to apply to those in power and political leaders,” he alleged.
The official X handle of the Madhya Pradesh Congress also criticised the move, saying in a post, “On one hand, Narendra Modi lectures the country on using less petrol-diesel, and on the other hand, leaders from his own party tear his appeal to shreds. This shows that Narendra Modi expects all the sacrifices from the public alone. The rest, the people in power, can just enjoy themselves. He doesn’t care about that.”
BJP नेता सौभाग्य सिंह ठाकुर मध्य प्रदेश पाठ्य पुस्तक निगम के अध्यक्ष बने।
फिर क्या.. भौकाल जमाने के लिए सौभाग्य सिंह ने उज्जैन से भोपाल तक गाड़ियों का लंबा काफिला निकाल दिया।
एक तरफ नरेंद्र मोदी देश को पेट्रोल-डीजल कम इस्तेमाल करने का ज्ञान देते हैं, दूसरी तरफ उनकी ही पार्टी के… pic.twitter.com/c3apMRKUYh
Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal stepped in with a public appeal asking party workers and office-bearers to follow the Prime Minister’s message seriously.
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“I appeal to all party workers and leaders to walk the path shown by the Prime Minister. Sometimes, newly appointed office-bearers get carried away with enthusiasm, but we are requesting everyone to ensure such programmes also reflect the message given by Modi ji,” Khandelwal said while addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal.
Saubhagya Singh Thakur did not comment on the matter.
Prime Minister Modi had, over Sunday and Monday, called upon citizens to adopt measures such as carpooling, increased use of public transport, metro rail systems and electric vehicles in view of uncertainty in the midst of the West Asia conflict. Modi had also asked people to postpone avoidable foreign travel and the purchase of gold for at least a year, and focus on conserving foreign exchange.
Several BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh were seen following the PM’s advice.
Newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Small Industries Corporation chairman Satyendra Bhushan Singh arrived at the BJP office in an e-rickshaw while taking charge of his post. Khadi and Village Industries Board vice-chairman Rakesh Singh Jadoun also travelled in an e-rickshaw to the party office.
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In Gwalior, state Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar rode an electric bike to the Secretariat and announced that he would reduce the use of petrol and diesel vehicles as part of efforts to support the Prime Minister’s appeal.
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More