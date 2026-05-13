‘Sacrifice expected only from public?’: BJP leader’s massive convoy sparks row after PM’s ‘save fuel’ appeal

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens to reduce fuel consumption, videos of a large convoy of vehicles accompanying newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation chairman Saubhagya Singh Thakur from Ujjain to Bhopal have triggered criticism from the Opposition and an appeal from the state BJP chief.

The convoy, consisting of dozens of SUVs and cars carrying supporters, accompanied Thakur as he headed to the state capital on Monday to formally assume charge of his new post. Videos from the highway showed a long line of vehicles stretching across roads, with supporters stopping repeatedly to welcome the BJP leader along the route.

This came under severe criticism from the Congress, with MLA and former minister Umang Singhar asking if restraint was only expected from ordinary citizens.

“Prime Minister Modi appeals to the country to save petrol and diesel… and leaders from his own party arrive in Bhopal with a convoy of 700 vehicles. What is the public supposed to make of this?” he asked.

“Why is sacrifice, savings, and restraint expected only from ordinary citizens every time? Common people are told to save fuel and cut expenses… but no rules seem to apply to those in power and political leaders,” he alleged.

The official X handle of the Madhya Pradesh Congress also criticised the move, saying in a post, “On one hand, Narendra Modi lectures the country on using less petrol-diesel, and on the other hand, leaders from his own party tear his appeal to shreds. This shows that Narendra Modi expects all the sacrifices from the public alone. The rest, the people in power, can just enjoy themselves. He doesn’t care about that.”

BJP नेता सौभाग्य सिंह ठाकुर मध्य प्रदेश पाठ्य पुस्तक निगम के अध्यक्ष बने। फिर क्या.. भौकाल जमाने के लिए सौभाग्य सिंह ने उज्जैन से भोपाल तक गाड़ियों का लंबा काफिला निकाल दिया। एक तरफ नरेंद्र मोदी देश को पेट्रोल-डीजल कम इस्तेमाल करने का ज्ञान देते हैं, दूसरी तरफ उनकी ही पार्टी के… pic.twitter.com/c3apMRKUYh — MP Congress (@INCMP) May 12, 2026

BJP state president’s appeal

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal stepped in with a public appeal asking party workers and office-bearers to follow the Prime Minister’s message seriously.

Story continues below this ad

“I appeal to all party workers and leaders to walk the path shown by the Prime Minister. Sometimes, newly appointed office-bearers get carried away with enthusiasm, but we are requesting everyone to ensure such programmes also reflect the message given by Modi ji,” Khandelwal said while addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal.

Saubhagya Singh Thakur did not comment on the matter.

Prime Minister Modi had, over Sunday and Monday, called upon citizens to adopt measures such as carpooling, increased use of public transport, metro rail systems and electric vehicles in view of uncertainty in the midst of the West Asia conflict. Modi had also asked people to postpone avoidable foreign travel and the purchase of gold for at least a year, and focus on conserving foreign exchange.

Several BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh were seen following the PM’s advice.

Newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Small Industries Corporation chairman Satyendra Bhushan Singh arrived at the BJP office in an e-rickshaw while taking charge of his post. Khadi and Village Industries Board vice-chairman Rakesh Singh Jadoun also travelled in an e-rickshaw to the party office.

Story continues below this ad

In Gwalior, state Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar rode an electric bike to the Secretariat and announced that he would reduce the use of petrol and diesel vehicles as part of efforts to support the Prime Minister’s appeal.