Sacked SC officer was in touch with lawyer linked to Anil Ambani case: Police to court

Delhi Police has claimed before a Delhi court that during its investigation into a case of alleged tampering with an order of the Supreme Court, they found that the sacked Supreme Court Assistant Registrar Tapan Chakraborty was in “constant touch” with a junior lawyer connected to a contempt case against Reliance Communications chief Anil Ambani.

The submission was made before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana while the agency was seeking police remand of two accused — Chakraborty and former court master Manav Sharma.

In the remand application, the investigating officer of the Crime Branch of Delhi Police said “it was found that accused Tapan Chakraborty was in constant touch” with a junior advocate under a lawyer “appearing for the respondent in the matter of Vishal Garg Vs Anil Dhiru Bhai Ambani and Ors”. Citing that the Supreme Court order of January 7 had to be revised and “that the fresh notice to the contemnor was not dispatched till 5.2.19”, the Crime Branch said there were “constant telephonic conversations” between Chakraborty and the junior advocate which “needs further probe”.

The Crime Branch also submitted before the court that Chakraborty should not be given bail in the matter since the probe is at an initial stage and others too may have “hatched the conspiracy in order to tamper with the Supreme Court’s order” and give “undue benefit to the contemnor (Anil) for not appearing in the court on next date”.

“Investigation has also revealed that some other persons have also misused their position in the office to give undue benefit to same person (Anil),” the agency said, adding that “accused Chakraborty since worked in section-X and… Role of some other staff of the section-X of the registry office is still under probe,” it said.

The agency claimed that there “seems to be deep-rooted conspiracy to give benefit to the contemnor in the apex court in this case, which could have serious ramification”.

On January 7, a Supreme Court bench had rejected Anil Ambani’s plea for exemption from personal appearance in the contempt of court case stemming from Reliance Communications’ failure to pay back Rs 550 crore to Swedish telecom major Ericsson. The court refused to allow the exemption, but the order uploaded on the website suggested otherwise. The discrepancy was noticed by the Ericsson lawyer, and the corrected order uploaded two days later.

After the discrepancy was discovered, the bench announced that it had instituted an inquiry into the episode. The inquiry revealed that court officials had allegedly taken down the order in shorthand and later transcribed it and hence the mix-up was “not accidental” but “deliberate”.

Sharma and Chakraborty were sacked by the Supreme Court in February after it was first alleged that they had tampered with the court order, and subsequently booked for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. The two were arrested on April 7, and are in judicial custody till May 13.

The court also declined to grant bail to Chakraborty on medical ground, observing that “the offence alleged against the accused is of tampering with record of the Hon’ble Apex court. Offence alleged is serious in nature, henceforth at this stage of proceedings this court is not inclined to admit the accused on bail.”