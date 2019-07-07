Sacked Income Tax Commissioner booked by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked former Income tax Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, who was recently-sacked by the Centre for allegedly passing backdated I-T appeal orders to gain undue benefits, investigators said on Saturday. CBI sleuths carried out searches in 13 locations, including Srivastava’s home in New Delhi’s Pandara Road and office in Noida, and other places in Delhi and Ghaziabad.

The investigating agency claims it recovered from Srivastava’s residence, jewellery worth Rs 2.47 crore, Rs 16.44 lakh in cash, watches approximately valued at Rs 10 lakh, over Rs 1.30 crore of bank deposits in the name of the former officer as well as his family members, incriminating documents related to two immovable assets and a bank locker.

The CBI alleged that Srivastava as Commissioner, Income Tax (Appeals), Noida passed 104 backdated orders in June — the month he was given forced retirement by the government, the officials said.

The agency booked him under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act for obtaining undue favours.

The orders were backdated to December, 2018, the CBI alleged. “Among these, 13 orders were not of his jurisdiction,” an official said.

Srivastava was given compulsory retirement on June 10, but these orders were uploaded on the Income Tax Business Application (ITBA) between June 11 and June 13 by alleged misuse of RSA token, a kind of access system in the department, the agency alleged.

According to the records, the orders were dispatched on June 7 — three days before the government sacked Srivastava, but they were sent on June 14, the agency said.