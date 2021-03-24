Ambani bomb scare case: NIA invokes stringent UAPA against suspended cop Sachin Waze

Sachin Waze, after being produced by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a court following his arrest, in Mumbai. (PTI/File)

The National Investigation Agency Wednesday invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze in the case related to the recovery of a Scorpio with explosives near Mukesh Ambani’s house.

Waze was arrested on March 13 by the NIA for his alleged role in the Ambani residence bomb threat case.

Last week, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) told a special court in Mumbai that Waze was not cooperating in the probe against him and was insisting on his lawyer being present during interrogation. The NIA opposed it stating that it would “frustrate” the basic purpose of police custody and that access to legal counsel in private cannot be claimed as a general right.

The court, however, did not allow his plea to meet his lawyer in private but permitted his lawyer to remain present at the time of interrogation separated by a glass partition, so that he cannot hear the investigators and Waze.

On February 25, a gelatin-laden Scorpio was found 500 metres from Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The Scorpio was later traced to Mansukh Hiran, a Thane-based auto decor dealer, who alleged the car had been stolen on February 18.

Hiran was found dead in a creek at Mumbra on March 5 and subsequently, a case was registered by the ATS on March 7. During questioning, Waze told ATS that the Scorpio – found with explosives near Antilia — was never in his possession and that he did not know Hiran.