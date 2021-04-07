scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Latest news

Ambani security scare: Sachin Waze’s NIA custody extended till April 9

The court also allowed the CBI to question Waze in connection with its preliminary enquiry into the allegation of corruption levelled by senior police officer Param Bi Singh against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: April 7, 2021 4:29:32 pm
Suspended police officer Sachin Waze. (File)

A Mumbai court on Wednesday extended the NIA custody of suspended Mumbai police office Sachin Waze till April 9 in the case of an explosives-lade SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Waze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13.

He was on Wednesday produced before special NIA court judge P R Sitre, who extended his custody to the probe agency till April 9.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The NIA had sought the extension of Waze’s remand for further probe into the case.

Two other accused in the case — suspended police constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor -were remanded to 14-day judicial custody by the court.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The court also allowed the CBI to question Waze in connection with its preliminary enquiry into the allegation of corruption levelled by senior police officer Param Bi Singh against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

A Scorpio with explosives was found near Ambani’ residence in south Mumbai on February 25.

Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the vehicle was found dead in the Mumbra creek in Thane on March 5.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 07: Latest News

Advertisement
x