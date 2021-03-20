A question of lawyer: court says no to Sachin Waze, NIA pleas

Sachin Waze, after being produced by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a court following his arrest, in Mumbai. (PTI)

A special court on Friday rejected an application filed on behalf of suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, who is in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, seeking to meet and consult his lawyer in private during non-interrogation hours.

The court also rejected the NIA’s plea seeking directions for Waze’s lawyer to remain present at the agency’s office throughout the interrogation. While the agency opposed Waze’s plea to meet his lawyer in private, Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves told the court that the investigation was held up after the police officer insisted on his lawyer’s presence during interrogation.

The chief investigating officer is finding it “difficult” to interrogate Waze and had been waiting since Friday morning for his lawyer to appear so that the interrogation can continue, Gonsalves said.

The special court had earlier this week allowed Waze’s lawyer to remain present in the NIA office during interrogation. He was, however, not allowed to meet him in private. The lawyer was directed to remain present, separated by a glass partition and at a visible distance from Waze facing interrogation but outside hearing range, special court judge Prashant Sitre had said, relying on a Supreme Court order.



On Friday, senior counsel, Aabad Ponda, appearing for Waze, said he should be allowed to consult his lawyer when the NIA is not interrogating him. He said this should happen without the presence of an investigating officer or any official from the NIA so that the conversation can be held in private. Ponda submitted that it was his fundamental right to be allowed legal counsel.

The NIA opposed this stating that there were “temporary restrictions” on the liberty of a person in custody, and privacy with a legal counsel cannot be claimed to be a general right. Gonsalves submitted that the basic purpose of police custody will be frustrated if the accused is allowed to consult his lawyer during the probe.

The court, accepting the NIA’s contention, said that its earlier order passed Wednesday had dealt with this issue and did not require further clarification. The court had allowed Waze’s lawyer to remain a “watching party” to the interrogation but had denied other relief.

Meanwhile, Waze’s lawyer, Sajal Yadav, through an email sent to the NIA at 7 am on Friday, claimed that he left the agency’s office at 1 am and asked officials to inform him when the interrogation resumed. The NIA did not communicate with him at all, he wrote.

The email submitted to the court stated that he was present when Waze was being questioned for 20 minutes on March 16, nine hours on March 17 and over eight hours on March 18. The court was told that Yadav was staying at a hotel that is five minutes from the NIA’s Mumbai headquarters so that he can rush across when interrogation is resumed.