Ambani bomb scare case: NIA claims it found 62 unaccounted bullets from Waze’s home; he says ‘being made a scapegoat’

Suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case, has been sent to the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) custody till April 3.

The central probe agency told the NIA court said it had recovered 62 unaccounted bullets from Waze’s residence. Separately, of the 30 bullets that are allotted to him as a police official, 25 have been found while five remain untraceable, the NIA claimed.

Refuting the allegations against him, Waze told the court, “I have been made a scapegoat. I was the investigating officer (IO) for just one-and-a-half days and I did whatever I could. Not just me, but all officials of the crime branch did their best. Suddenly changes happened. On March 13, I went to the NIA on my own and I was arrested.”

He urged the court to not send him to police custody again and said he wished to make some written submissions as well.

On Wednesday, the NIA had added charges under UAPA pertaining to punishment for a terrorist act and criminal conspiracy for Waze’s alleged role in the Ambani bomb scare case.

Waze was booked by the NIA initially under Sections 120 (B) for criminal conspiracy; 286 for negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance; 465 for forgery; 473 for making or possessing counterfeit seal and 506(2) for criminal intimidation.

Vaze was moved out from the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch to the Special Branch amid allegations linked to his role in the bomb scare and the alleged murder of Thane resident Mansukh Hiren. The SUV found parked outside Ambani’s house Antilla with gelatin sticks on February 25 was traced to Hiren.