Sachin Tendulkar visits Donja, bowls over villagers

MONTHS after he adopted Donja village under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, cricket icon and Rajya Sabha MP Sachin Tendulkar Tuesday visited the village and managed to extract a promise from the villagers that they would help him in transforming the village. Tendulkar promised that he would do everything possible for ensuring that the village turns a new corner. Donja village, with a population of 3,500, is located in Paranda taluka of Osmanabad district. This is the second village adopted by Tendulkar after reportedly transforming the lives of villagers in Puttamraju Kandriga in Andhra Pradesh. It was his first visit to Donja after he announced to adopt the village earlier this year.

Tendulkar arrived by helicopter from Pune around 11.30 am and straightaway started interacting with the villagers seeking to know the development they want. They gave him a warm welcome. Appealing to the villagers to work unitedly, he said, “Everyone should work unitedly for ensuring development of the village under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.” The villagers promised to put in their might for development of their village. Hundreds from nearby areas had turned up to see the master blaster.

Tendulkar spent sometime playing cricket with kids on a school ground. He tried to bat but could not carry on because of the commotion triggered by his presence. He spent at least three hours in the village.

District officials said Tendulkar, who has sanctioned Rs 8.65 crore from MPLAD funds, had specially come to inspect the progress of the development work so far. He inaugurated a water project and visited a few other projects along with District Collector Radhakrishna Game, District Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh, Additional District Collector Avinash Pathak and other officials. Among the projects Tendulkar has lined up include a gym, solar energy, underground drainage, a playground for kids, an auditorium, public toilets, poultry farm, road tarring, and e-learning facility in schools.

Officials said Tendulkar asked them to speed up the work and sought regular updates on the progress.

