Sachin Pilot should be made Rajasthan CM: Congress MLA

Prithviraj Meena, Congress MLA from Rajasthan’s Todabhim constituency, said on Wednesday that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot should be made the Chief Minister of the state.

Meena’s comments come a day after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in an interview that Pilot should take responsibility for the defeat of his son Vaibhav from Jodhpur in the Lok Sabha polls.

“I have said Sachin Pilot should become the chief minister. That is not because I have anything to do with Sachin Pilot. I said this because of the majority we got because of him. In eastern Rajasthan, there are 46 (assembly) seats of which we won 43. If you see in Jodhpur side, the party could win only 1 seat in Jalore, Sirohi and Pali,” said Meena.

He claimed that Gehlot doesn’t have much influence anymore.

“Ashok Gehlot ji doesn’t have influence now…There’s no public backing, Jats, Meenas and Gujjars are angry…who will vote? said Meena.

He said party leaders should see to it that a person who can get votes for the party is made chief minister. “It should be seen why he is being made the CM. The party should also see that such a person is made the CM who can fetch votes and the public can expect something from him. If he has already failed before, then what’s the use of making him the CM again?”