Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Sachin Pilot says he is not joining BJP

Sachin Pilot told PTI that some leaders in Rajasthan were trying to fuel speculation that he is joining the BJP and he would like to categorically state that he was not doing so.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: July 15, 2020 11:02:00 am
Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, BJP attacks ghelot, Rajasthan news, Indian express news Sachin Pilot’s remarks come a day after the Congress sacked him as Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister and the party’s state unit president

“I am not joining the BJP,” Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday, asserting that he had worked hard to defeat the saffron party and bring the Congress back to power in Rajasthan.

His remarks come a day after the Congress sacked him as Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister and the party’s state unit president.

Two loyalists of Pilot were also dropped from the state Cabinet.

