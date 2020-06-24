Sachin Pilot says claims made before RS polls ‘baseless’, have ‘no justification’

Sachin Pilot said that the allegations have no truth in them and the opposition is trying to be defensive. (File) Sachin Pilot said that the allegations have no truth in them and the opposition is trying to be defensive. (File)

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday that the two candidates of the Congress for the Rajya Sabha elections received votes ‘as per prior predictions’ and numbers, which means that whatever was said earlier was ‘baseless.’

Prior to the RS polls, the Congress had moved its MLAs to a resort, claiming that the BJP planned to offer them money to cross-vote.

Back then, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that Congress MLAs were being offered Rs 25 crore each in an effort to lure them.

“The MLAs of our party, the MLAs supporting them, be it Independents or from other parties, all of them voted for the party’s two candidates as was expected according to number…” Pilot told reporters on Tuesday.

Reacting on state BJP president Satish Poonia’s reported statement that Congress was offering incentives such as land and mines to lure MLAs, including Independents, to vote for the party, Pilot said that the allegations have no truth in them and the opposition is trying to be defensive.

“What is the need to tempt one’s own party?” said Pilot.

