Sachin Pilot returns to Jaipur, says there shouldn’t be any ‘vendetta politics’

Former Deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot addressing the media at his residence on his arrival to Jaipur. (Express photo)

A day after he brokered truce with his party, Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot Tuesday said there should not be any space for “personal ill-feelings” in politics and there should not be any “vendetta politics”.

The Congress leader returned to Jaipur a day after he met former party president Rahul Gandhi on Monday. The meeting signalled an “amicable resolution” of nearly a month-long Rajasthan political crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session beginning August 14.

Pilot held a press briefing at his residence in Jaipur. Addressing the media, Pilot said, “Saddened, surprised and hurt by statements made against me. But wanted to set an example for future generations and did not react.”

He maintained that he did not demand any post from party, adding there should not be any vendetta politics. He also said the sedition case against him was in no way “justifiable”.

A large number of his supporters gathered outside his residence to welcome him as he drove down to Jaipur from New Delhi.

The truce was brokered after the Congress announced to form a three-member committee to address, in a time-bound manner, the issues raised by Pilot and the rebel MLAs. With 18 MLAs backing him, Pilot had been raising questions over the working style of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“The issue that I had raised, be it slapping of sedition charges by the SOG or the reservations we have regarding the style of functioning… we apprised them of it… I thought it was important to raise those issues in the interest of the party,” he told reporters.

Targeting Gehlot, he had said, “Much has been said… aur bahut kuch mujhe bhi sunne ko mila… vyaktigat roop se kuch aisi baatein boli gayi jo mein samajhta hoon… mujhe bhi aashcharya un baaton pe hua (even I got to hear a lot, some of it was said in individual capacity, and I was surprised to hear such talk). But I think there should be restraint and modesty in politics… there is no place for personal ill-will.”

