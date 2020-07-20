‘Baseless and vexatious’: Pilot on claims he offered Congress MLA money to join BJP

Sachin Pilot said he will remain ‘unfettered and firm in my beliefs and convictions’. (File) Sachin Pilot said he will remain ‘unfettered and firm in my beliefs and convictions’. (File)

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot Monday termed “baseless and vexatious” the allegations made against him by a Congress MLA, that he offered the latter money to join the BJP.

“I am saddened but not surprised to be at the receiving end of such baseless and vexatious allegations. This is being done solely to malign me and to stifle the legitimate concerns I had raised against the party leadership of the state, as a member and MLA of INC,” Pilot claimed.

Follow Rajasthan crisis LIVE updates

Earlier in the day, the Congress MLA from Badi, Giriraj Singh Malinga, had said “Sachinji” offered him money to join the BJP, but he refused. Singh had further claimed that efforts to topple the Gehlot government had been on since December last year.

Pilot said the claims were an “attempt at defaming me and attacking my credibility”, and to divert attention from “the main issue”.

“The narrative is being redirected to avoid addressing the main issue. I will take appropriate and strictest possible legal action against the MLA who was made to make these accusations. I am sure more such concocted allegations will be thrown at me to cause aspersions on my public image. But I shall be unfettered and remain firm in my beliefs and convictions,” the recently removed Rajasthan Congress chief added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, meanwhile, Monday stepped up his attack on Pilot, calling him “good-for-nothing”.

“Hum jaante the ye nikamma hai, nakara hai, koi kaam nahi kar raha hai, khali logon ko ladwa raha hai. Main yahan koi baingan bechne nahi aaya hun, main koi sabzi bechne nahi aaya hun, CM banne aya hoon (I knew that he was useless, good for nothing, and was only there to induce fight among people. I am not here to sell vegetables. I am the CM). But still we did not question this in the interest of the party,” Gehlot said at a press conference.

Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs have been served disqualification notices by the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker, for defying the party whip to attend two Legislature Party meetings last week. The Pilot camp has challenged the move in court.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd