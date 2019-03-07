Sachin Pilot is guest at Express Adda today

WITH THE Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the big question in Rajasthan is whether the Congress will be able to repeat its Assembly poll performance. And among the few leaders in the state who hold the key to the answer is Sachin Pilot who played a big role in powering the party to victory two months ago.

On Thursday, Pilot will be the guest at the Express Adda in Mumbai. The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change.

Pilot is now the Deputy Chief Minister and continues to be the party’s president in the state. The 41-year-old, who is the son of Congress leader, the late Rajesh Pilot, first made his mark on the electoral stage by becoming an MP at the age of 26 in 2004.

In 2009, he became Minister of State in charge of Communication and Information Technology in the Manmohan Singh government and was elevated as Minister of State with Independent charge three years later in 2012.

At the Adda, he will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group, and Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor, The Indian Express.