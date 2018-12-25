Sachin Pilot hints at Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan to accommodate miffed leaders

A day after Cabinet formation, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot Tuesday hinted at its expansion in near future, saying several leaders will be given a chance to work. The statement comes amidst growing resentment among some senior Congress leaders who were apparently left fuming after being denied ministerial berths in the new government.

“Every division of the state has been given representation in the council of ministers. It was the first expansion. Another expansion may happen in some time. Several people would be given a chance to work on various posts,” Pilot told reporters.

On Monday, 23 ministers, including 13 Cabinet and 10 state ministers took oath in the presence of Governor Kalyan Singh, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

A total of 18 fresh faces were inducted in the state cabinet even as senior leaders like C P Joshi and Deependra Singh abstained from attending the ceremony held at Raj Bhawan.

Various other senior leaders including Brijendra Ola, Parasram Mordiya, Rajendra Pareek, Mahesh Joshi were not inducted in the state cabinet.

Hours later, supporters of Congress legislator from Kaman, Zahida Khan and legislator from Guda Malani, Hema Ram Chaudhary took to the streets and raised anti-government slogans for not giving their leaders a ministerial berth. Both the leaders had served as ministers in past Congress governments in the state.

So far, 25 ministers, including chief minister and deputy chief minister have been inducted in the council of ministers. The Cabinet can have a maximum of 30 ministers.

Apart from these, the miffed leaders can be appointed as Assembly speaker, deputy speaker, chief and deputy whip.