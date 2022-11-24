Sachin Pilot a ‘gaddar’, Congress leadership can’t make him CM: Ashok Gehlot

Deepening the cracks within the Rajasthan Congress, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday continued his rhetoric against his former deputy Sachin Pilot, calling him a “gaddar” (traitor) this time.

“A gaddar (traitor) cannot be a Chief Minister,” the senior Congress leader told NDTV in an exclusive interview. “The High Command cannot make Sachin Pilot the Chief Minister… a man who doesn’t have 10 MLAs. Who revolted. He betrayed the party, (he) is a traitor.”

The infighting in the Congress has been intensifying between supporters of Gehlot and Pilot for some time now, prompting general secretary K C Venugopal to advise party leaders to refrain from making “public statements against other leaders or about party’s internal matters”.

This came as terms like ‘gaddar’, ‘registered dalal’, ‘characterless’, etc were being hurled between the Gehlot and Pilot camp leaders.

Rajasthan faced a political crisis in September when about 90 party MLAs from the faction of Ashok Gehlot had skipped a Congress Legislature Party meeting where they were expected to pass a one-line resolution giving the party high command the right to pick the next CM – said to have been Pilot – as Gehlot was slated to contest for the post of Congress president. However, Gehlot’s loyalists had virtually engineered a rebellion, skipped the CLP meeting, and submitted their resignations to Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi instead. Days later, Gehlot said he will not contest the Congress presidential election and also apologised to party president Sonia Gandhi for the crisis.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Gehlot has used such expressions for Pilot. In 2020, following Pilot’s rebellion, the Rajasthan CM had slammed Pilot calling him a “nikamma” and a “nakara” (useless and worthless).

The friction between Gehlot and Pilot surfaced in the 2018 Assembly polls, first over distribution of party tickets, then over the post of CM once the party won, and then over selection of ministers and portfolio allocation. Then the AICC leadership handed over the CM post to Gehlot, in a move that upset Pilot, who was appointed as the Deputy CM.

Later in 2020, the simmering tensions came out in public when Pilot rebelled against CM Gehlot with 18 other Congress MLAs. Pilot was removed from the posts of Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and state Congress president.