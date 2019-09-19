Instead of criticising, positive suggestions should be given: Sachin Pilot on economic slowdown

At a time when the country is going through an economic downturn, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot Thursday said that instead of criticising the government one should give positive suggestions to reverse the slowdown.

“The first step is to accept reality and not live in denial. All surveys in India and across the world say that the economy is in bad condition. If we have a problem, then instead of criticising, we should give positive suggestions,” Pilot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot,in Jaipur: First step is to accept the reality¬ live in denial. All surveys in India&across the world say that the economy is in a bad condition. If we have a problem, then instead of criticising, we should give positive suggestions pic.twitter.com/OBmv0dyACg — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019

Underlining that slowdown was visible in all sectors, Pilot said investors’ confidence was down, NPAs had gone up, banks were not giving loans, jobs were not being created and factories have shut down.

“We’ll have to accept that when the formula of calculating figures of the economy was changed, GDP was automatically increased by 2 per cent. Figures say that the biggest problem is unemployment. Concrete steps should be taken to balance the macro-economic environment,” ANI quoted Pilot as saying.

Pilot’s comments come after the Congress’ repeated attacks on the Modi government regarding the economic slowdown, with GDP growth crawling to a six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal. Congress has also announced that it would organise a nationwide protest against the government’s handling of the economy in the second half of October.

On Wednesday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi government for the economic slowdown while referring to the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston on September 22, which is to be graced by US President Donald Trump.

“Howdy economy doin’, Mr Modi? Ain’t too good it seems,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted. His remark comes days ahead of the ‘Howdy Modi’ event, where the Prime Minister will address the Indian diaspora in Houston.