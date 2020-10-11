Sachin Pilot: Children are home, I get to spend more time with them

Sachin Pilot (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

Credited with working at the grassroots to return the Congress to power in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, 43, remains one of the party’s tallest leaders in the state, and one of its most recognisable faces outside. Since a public rebellion saw him stripped-off his post of deputy chief minister and PCC chief, Pilot is back at work in the state, among the people. He says he has been careful in the pandemic but “when you have to take a picture, social distancing goes for a toss”.

What precautions are you taking?

I wear my mask all the time and frequently wash and sanitise my hands. I also sanitise things that I use such as mobile phones, keypads etc. I try to ensure social distancing, although it’s not always possible.

Have you got tested for Covid-19?

Yes.

What kind of gloves, mask do you use?

I use the N95 as well as handmade masks manufactured by women living in rural parts of the state.

At work, what precautions do you take?

I maintain distance, try and ensure that people around me also sanitise their hands. But when people want to take photographs with you, social distancing can go for a toss. For pictures you have to be in the same frame. I have been trying to restrict daily interactions but it is challenging.

Have you had to stay away from family?

Actually, I get to see them more now because I am travelling less. Since schools are closed, I get to spend more time with my children.

Do you take any specific precautions while you travel?

Apart from the mask, I also use a face shield occasionally when I anticipate that there will be a lot of people around me.

How much time do you spend in front of a screen?

These days, a lot. Whether it is party-related work or other matters, I regularly hold video meetings. On my birthday, I appealed to everyone to not come to Jaipur and instead I interacted with people across various districts through Zoom and Facebook. It’s not a substitute for meeting people but, in some ways, it helps in interactions.

How do you keep your mind off the pandemic?

Slowly the situation is changing into something that we must learn to live with, at least till the vaccines are out… It’s not that I actively do things to keep my mind off Covid. It’s all around and you can’t avoid it. We also have to remind ourselves to be careful… For example, the number of times we washed our hands in March-April was much more. It has come down now. We must keep our guard up.

What is the first thing you want to do when the pandemic is past?

I would love to greet people by shaking hands… I want to travel, watch a movie, get out of the city.

