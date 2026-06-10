After Gehlot’s broadside, Sachin Pilot counters with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’

Three days after former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a scathing attack on Sachin Pilot, the former Deputy chief minister said Wednesday that he has respected everyone he has worked with and that contentment is necessary in politics.

Decrying what he termed “advance booking” in politics, Pilot said he has seen plenty of scheming in his 25 years of public life but is simply walking on the path of “mohabbat ki dukaan” (shop of love) shown by Rahul Gandhi, and that while there may be discord every now and then, he has no personal feud with anyone and the party is united in serving the people.

Inaugurating a statue of his father Rajesh Pilot in Karauli, a day ahead of his 26th death anniversary on June 11, Pilot said: “I have no personal feud with anyone; and you all know, I speak very carefully. Once a word has escaped your mouth, it cannot be taken back. Hence, sangharsh (struggle) is necessary, standing with sacchai (truth) is necessary; sanyam, santosh (patience, contentment) are necessary, and giving samman (respect) is necessary too.”

“If someone is doing politics only to reap the fruits, then that person will be unhappy most of the time,” Pilot said, adding that “lobh, lalach, irshya (greed, avarice, jealousy)… times have changed in politics, but the principles still stand today. People today still like those who stand with the truth, those who work hard.”

On June 7, Gehlot had lashed out at Pilot for allegedly failing to move on from issues during his tenure as chief minister, saying that Pilot has not learned to accept the truth, nor has he accepted that he made mistakes in 2020.

“How people behave is not up to us. But it depends on us what sanskar (values) we give to a child. This country will be on the right track only if we give sanskar along with education to the next generation,” Pilot said.

“In life and in politics, discipline and patience are necessary; and the first priority should be the people of the country and the state, and then our ideology and our party. And if someone works hard, then it doesn’t go to waste,” Pilot said, adding that he has always respected all the politicians he has worked with. “I have always said, the people in politics whom I have worked with, main pratyek vyakti ka, dil se, maan aur samman karta hun (I respect everyone with all my heart). There can be matbhed (differences) in our ideas, but no mann-bhed (differences in heart).”

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“If you look into a person’s eyes, you can tell whether they’re speaking the truth or lying,” he said. In his comments, Gehlot had said that the September 2022 “rebellion” — the boycott of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting — was against Pilot and not the party high command. The CLP meeting had reportedly been called to anoint Pilot as chief minister, but the Gehlot camp allegedly engineered a boycott through 81 MLAs.

On Wednesday, Pilot said he is walking on the path shown by Rahul Gandhi of “mohabbat ki dukaan” (shop of love). “Even if someone disagrees with us, or doesn’t listen to us, give them so much respect and love that they automatically start walking with you,” Pilot said.

With Gehlot’s attack being seen as an attempt to scuttle Pilot’s chances of a leadership role in the state, Pilot said: “If we politicians start predicting the future, then who will worship the people? Ye advance booking wala mamla jo hai, iska koi sar paer nahi (This ‘advance booking’ matter has neither head nor tail).”

“Maine bahut chaalein dekhi hain, mujhe bhi 25 saal ho gaye, maine bahut logon ko chaal khelte hue dekha hai, lekin ant mein, jeet hamesha janta ki hoti hai (I have seen plenty of scheming — I’ve been at this for 25 years — and have watched many people play their games. But in the end, the public always wins),” Pilot said. In his comments, Gehlot had said that Pilot has been in politics for “15-20 years”.

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Pilot said there is “khatpat (discord)” every now and then, “but when it comes to the party, the farmers, the district and the state, all of us who are present on this stage, as well as those who are not, all of us family members have been serving you and will continue to serve you”.

On Thursday, Pilot will hold a prayer meeting at Bhandana, Dausa — the site of his father’s 2000 accident — before heading to Rajesh Pilot’s samadhi sthal in Baidpura, Gautam Buddha Nagar.