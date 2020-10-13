Pilot aide moves Rajasthan HC, seeks quashing of FIR against him in phone tapping case

The matter is expected to be listed before the High Court on October 14. Sharat Kumar has not approached the High Court. (File)

Rajasthan’s former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s media manager Lokendra Singh has moved Rajasthan High Court seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against him.

“We have prayed for quashing of the FIR. I say there is no offence,” S S Hora, the counsel representing Pilot in court, told The Indian Express.

The case relates to the state police’s FIR on October 1 against Lokendra Singh and Aaj Tak’s Jaipur-based editor Sharat Kumar, accusing them of spreading “misleading and fake news” regarding tapping of phones of MLAs sequestered at a hotel in Jaisalmer.

Hora said their case is a “demurrer – take their case to be completely true as it is,” but even then the offence as claimed in the FIR is not made out.

“Second, the FIR claims that it creates enmity between classes. Which classes? Are MLAs a class,” Hora said. “Third, the same news (was broadcast by channels), saying that the source (of news) is central agencies…and channels are not required to disclose their sources.”

Hora said, “News18 National and News 18 Rajasthan both telecast the same news – one at 8 am and the second at 10 am. And Rajasthan Aaj Tak telecast it at around 3.30 pm. Now they say Rajasthan Aaj Tak telecast it on an input received from him (Lokendra Singh).”

He said that by then the news was already being telecast across the country — “so what harm is done?”

He said the FIR has “political overtones” and hence should be quashed.

The matter is expected to be listed before the High Court on October 14. Sharat Kumar has not approached the High Court.

