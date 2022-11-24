‘Name-calling’ serves no purpose: Sachin Pilot on Gehlot’s ‘gaddaar’ remark

Responding to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s “gaddaar” (traitor) remark, Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday said “name-calling” and “mud-slinging” serves no purpose.

“Unbecoming of someone with such experience to use such language, I’ve always refused to do so,” Pilot said as quoted by the news agency PTI.

“Name-calling and mud-slinging serve no purpose; it’s time to unitedly fight BJP to defeat it, strengthen Rahul Gandhi’s hand,” added the Congress Rajasthan MLA who was in Madhya Pradesh to take part in Congress’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

“I don’t know who is advising him. He has called me nakara, nikamma (and now) gaddar. A senior, experienced leader making such comments, it doesn’t suit him.” “We lost twice under Gehlot’s leadership.” – @SachinPilot responds to #AshokGehlot@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/17laCOqVeA — Hamza Khan (@Hamzwa) November 24, 2022

Earlier in the day, Gehlot, in an interview with news channel NDTV, called Pilot a “gaddar” (traitor) and said he cannot replace him as he had revolted against Congress in 2020 and tried to topple his own government.

“The MLAs will never accept someone who has revolted and has been dubbed as a gaddar. How can he become the chief minister? How can the MLAs accept such a person as the chief minister? I have proof that Rs 10 crore each were distributed to the MLAs holed up in a Gurugram resort for toppling the Congress government in Rajasthan,” Gehlot told NDTV.

Gehlot said if Pilot had apologised to the MLAs and won them over, things would have been different.

Citing differences with Gehlot, Pilot in 2020, along with his supporters, left Rajasthan and stayed in BJP-ruled Haryana. However, he returned with his camp after former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and UP Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi accepted some of his demands.

Despite his homecoming, the differences between Gehlot and Pilot remained and recently escalated after Gehlot, with his supporters, skipped the Congress Legislative Party meeting in October reportedly called to decide the new chief minister of Rajasthan as Gehlot was contesting for Congress presidential post and the likelihood of Pilot getting the CM’s position was being tossed around.

(With PTI inputs)