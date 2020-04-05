Sachin area under mass quarantine after 36-yr-old woman tests positive for Coronavirus

The health department officials reached her place and screened her neighbours and family members. (Representational Photo) The health department officials reached her place and screened her neighbours and family members. (Representational Photo)

Surat district health department officials put Sachin area under mass quarantine after a resident who is a native of Madhya Pradesh tested positive on Saturday.

The 36-year-old woman staying in Sachin GIDC area in Surat was admitted to a private hospital on Thursday after she complained of breathlessness and fever. On Friday, she tested positive.

District development officer Hitesh Koya said, “The woman had come to Surat on March 15 from Jhansi. After she tested positive, we came to know that she came in contact with many people so we decided to mass quarantine the entire area. We have deployed 14 teams of health department officials in the area and door to door survey has been carried out. The total population of the area is around 40,000.”

The health department officials reached her place and screened her neighbours and family members. The officials learnt that she came in contact with 22 people when she was ill and as a result of which, all these people have been sent to a government quarantine centre after medical examinations.

The woman lives in an area where many migrant workers live. The district panchayat school teachers and police officials have been deployed in the area to prevent residents from leaving the quarantine area.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd