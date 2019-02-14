Sachin Andure, Sharad Kalaskar shot and killed Narendra Dabholkar: CBI

THE CBI, which is probing the murder of Dr Narendra Dabholkar, on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against two of the accused, Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar, naming them as the shooters who opened fire on the activist on August 20, 2013.

Advertising

CBI sources have said that the chargesheet filed on Wednesday includes statements of witnesses corroborating the agency’s claim that Andure and Kalaskar were the shooters, and also includes evidence gathered from the subsequent probe. The chargesheet was filed in the Special Court of Additional Sessions Judge Kishor D Vadane by Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi.

Till now, the CBI has arrested six people in the case, five of them in August and September last year.

Both Andure and Kalaskar are from Aurangabad. Kalaskar was first arrested in August last year by the state Anti-Terrorism Squad in connection with the Nallasopara arms and explosives haul case.

During past hearings, CBI officials have said that it was Kalaskar who first opened fire and shot Dabholkar twice. Andure then pulled the trigger twice, but one bullet misfired and another hit Dabholkar, they have said.

On November 17 last year, the court had granted a 45-day extension to the agency for filing a supplementary chargesheet in the case, considering the provisions under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, which was invoked against all the accused.

The stipulated time period for filing a chargesheet in UAPA cases is 90 days after the date of arrest, following which the investigating agency can seek a 90-day extension. The CBI, which was earlier supposed to file a chargesheet on November 18 last year, has received a 45-day extension twice, which would have lapsed on February 16.

The CBI has also arrested three others — Amol Kale, Amit Digwekar and Rajesh Bangera — who are also accused in the murder of Bengaluru-based journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, who was killed outside her residence in September 2017.

Advertising

Though they have been granted bail in the Dabholkar case, the three accused remain in judicial custody over the Lankesh case.