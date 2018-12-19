SAC approves J-K Metropolitan Regional Development Authorities Bill 2018

Initiating process for promotion and regulating planned growth and development of New Srinagar and New Jammu cities, State Administrative Council (SAC) at a meeting chaired by Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday approved the landmark Jammu and Kashmir Metropolitan Regional Development Authorities Bill-2018.

Referring to a rapid expansion of Jammu and Srinagar cities over the past few decades which has posed huge challenges for urbanisation, needing augmentation of resources relating to urban infrastructure, SAC observed the need for futuristic perspective planning with the possibility of developing new townships, metros etc. Despite efforts, the infrastructure and the nature of urban development have not been able to keep pace with these rapid developments, it observed.

In line with many states in the country who have reviewed their institutional frameworks to address such issues by giving Metropolitan Regional Authorities to cities like Pune, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Hyderabad, the legislation approved by SAC aims at setting up an integrative institutional framework in the form of a Metropolitan Regional Development Authorities (MRDAs) for the twin capital cities of the state.

Pointing out that the proposed framework is based on the premise that ‘infrastructure planning’ cannot react to population growth but has to precede it, an official spokesperson said that the Bill provides for establishment of MRDAs for Jammu and Srinagar, which would coordinate and supervise proper, orderly and rapid development of the areas in these regions. The bill would also provide for executing plans, projects and schemes for such development and enter into public-private partnerships.

The MRDAs would have the power to develop new townships, set up Joint Ventures for infrastructure development and promote new metros and so on. The MRDAs will prepare (i) Infrastructure Development Plan based on the notified Master Plan and the defined parameters (ii) Comprehensive Mobility Management Plan for movement of traffic flow including infrastructure development, public transportation and regulatory measures and (iii) Sustainable Management of Urban Environment of the respective Metropolitan Regions.

The MRDAs shall be a body corporate, having perpetual succession and a common seal, with power, to acquire, hold and dispose of property, both movable and immovable. The functioning of the new Metropolitan Authorities would not in any manner overlap with the Municipal and local authorities, as both will operate in different functional domains in terms of scale, a spokesperson added.

While the MRDA will create and supplement basic infrastructure and city level services, the user-end provision of water, sewerage, sanitation, street lighting etc shall continue to be performed by these local authorities as hitherto before. The ultimate objective of these Authorities would be to ensure harmonious and futuristic development of Srinagar and Jammu cities in keeping with the requirements of modern urban living. The setting up of the MRDAs is the first step in making Srinagar and Jammu modern cities with futuristic amenities, the spokesperson said.