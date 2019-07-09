Sabyasachi is Mir Jafar, will be good if he quits Trinamool: Firhad Hakim 

Referring to his party colleague Sabyasachi Dutta, who was stripped of his powers as the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sunday, as “Mir Jafar” — a name associated with treachery — senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim Monday said “it would be good if he leaves the party”.

“Dutta is a traitor. He is a Mir Jafar. It would be good if he leaves the party. He can go wherever he wants to. We are not bothered. But we would not tolerate indiscipline in the party. He has breached discipline by making anti-party statements and meeting BJP leaders who are trying to break our party. Dutta should leave the party before doing these things,” Municipal Affairs Minister Hakim told reporters.

History suggests Mir Jafar betrayed and succeeded Siraj ud-Daulah, the last independent nawab of Bengal, with support from the British East India Company. Ever since, his name has become a synonym for traitor.

Dutta met BJP leader Mukul Roy Sunday night after the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress clipped his wings on the charge of making anti-party statements, however, the drama over deciding his fate continued even on Monday. As of now, the additional responsibilities of the BMC is with his deputy Tapas Chatterjee.

The party has asked the deputy mayor to start preparations to bring a no-confidence motion against him to remove him as the BMC Mayor.

“Firhad Hakim has asked us to start the process of bringing a no-confidence motion against Dutta and we have started it. We are holding talks with our councillors in this regard,” deputy mayor Chatterjee said.

The BMC has 41 councillors and the TMC would need the support of one third of its members (14) to bring the no-confidence motion. The TMC has 39 councillors. However, sources said a large number of them will side with Dutta.

“I have not received any official letter or any communication (on my removal) from the party. If I get an official letter, I will respond accordingly,” Dutta told reporters.

On the possible no-confidence motion against him, Dutta said, “Let them bring it. Do they have the support of the councillors? Just wait and watch. It will be clear once they bring the said motion, whether I have the support of my councillors or not.”

Hakim said that he has submitted a report on Dutta to the disciplinary committee of the party, which will soon take appropriate steps against him.

Echoing Hakim, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said strong action would be taken against anyone who breaches the discipline of the party. “If anyone tries to malign the image of our party, the leadership will take appropriate action against him. One cannot go against party. He (Dutta) knows what is good for him. We also know what is good for our party,” Chatterjee said.