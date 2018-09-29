Sabarimala verdict: Head priest disappointed, kin says will file review plea

Former Devaswom board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan said, “Hindu organisations should go for a review petition to express their pain at the verdict.’’ Former Devaswom board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan said, “Hindu organisations should go for a review petition to express their pain at the verdict.’’

The Sabarimala temple tantri (head priest) said the Supreme Court verdict on women’s entry to the temple was disappointing. Head priest Kandararu Rajeevararu said, “We wanted to see the age-old traditions and rituals continue. But we accept the Supreme Court verdict. Let the Devaswom board decide on the next step.’’

Rahul Easwar, president of Ayyappa Dharma Sena and a member of the temple tantri family, said the Sena would file a review petition. “Lord Ayyappa, the deity is an eternal celibate. Hence, the privacy of the deity should be upheld. The deity’s private space is the temple,’’ he said.

Easwar said the dilution of Article 25 would affect every other community. “We would seek the support of other religious communities in this fight,’’ he said.

Travancore Dewaswom Employees Front president G Baiju said rituals at the temples should be left to the temple governing bodies and priests. “We fear the hill shrine would end up as a tourist centre. Such a situation would be a challenge to an ordinary devotee’s right for worship.’’

He said it would be an uphill task for the board and the government to ensure safety and facilities for women devotees.

