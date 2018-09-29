Sabarimala temple: Kerala govt hails verdict, others say watch out for sentiments during implementation

The SC order paves the way for the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple. (File) The SC order paves the way for the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple. (File)

The KERALA Government on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry for women of all ages to Sabarimala temple. Several organisations and political parties, however, said that the while the state is bound to implement the order, it should ensure that religious sentiments are not hurt in the process.

The Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the hill shrine, said it accepts the verdict, but added that it would look at the copy of the order before taking a call on moving a review petition.

Kerala Devaswom (Temple Affairs) Minister Kadakampally Surendran said it is a historic verdict . “I hope society, which adopts a progressive stand in tune with the changing times, would imbibe the spirit of this verdict. Rule of law is important in a democratic system. Since there are divergent opinions about women’s entry, a consensus has to be arrived among various organisations. The government would have detailed deliberation on how to implement this verdict,’’ he said.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the verdict would help end discrimination towards women from all walks of life and pointed out that the LDF government had favoured the entry of women of all ages during the trial in the Supreme Court.

Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar said, “We accept the verdict considering the fact it is from the Supreme Court. There is no other option, but to implement it. Board is duty to bound to go as per the verdict, which would be debated among all stakeholders, including the erstwhile royal family of Pandalam and the chief priest.’’

Padmakumar said it was natural that the verdict would invite different opinions. “We are yet to get a copy of the verdict. The board would meet on October 3 to discuss about the future course of action, including whether we should go for a review petition or not. The entry of women to the temple would not impact rituals at the temple. But it is up to the government to ensure civic infrastructure and security for women devotees,’’ he said.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said everybody is bound to accept the verdict. “At the same time, we should not forget the fact that all places of worships in the country should function based on certain traditions and rituals.’’

State BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai said the government should not hurt anyone in its attempt to implement the order. “Sabarimala should not be converted into a ground for ideological struggle. Government should try to create consensus,’’ he said.

State RSS chief P Gopalankutty Master said implementation of the court directive should not lead to “division in the Hindu society”. “We respect the verdict, but people should not feel that a reform is being foisted upon them. It should be implemented only in due course.”

Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of Ezhava outfit Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, said the verdict was “discouraging”. “It (verdict) has to be accepted. But I don’t think women would go to Sabarimala on the basis of this verdict.’’

Upper caste Hindu outfit Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary Sukumaran Nair said it was up to devotees to decide now. The NSS, which became a party to the case in Supreme Court, had favoured the age restrictions on entry of women.

