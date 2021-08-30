‘Sabka Prayas’ can take India to new heights in sports, says PM

Urging people to transform his mantra of ‘Sabka Prayas’ (collective endeavour) into reality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said India can attain the heights in sports it deserves through everyone’s contribution.

The Prime Minister had first used the slogan ‘Sabka Prayas’ during his Independence Day speech this year.

During the 80th edition of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme on Sunday, the Prime Minister said, “This is the period of 75 years of Independence. This year, we have to make a new resolve, think new every day, and increase our zest to do something new. When India will complete the centenary of Independence, then these resolutions will reflect in the foundation of its successes. So, we cannot let this opportunity go. We have to contribute our maximum efforts to this.”

Remembering hockey legend Major Dhyanchand on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as National Sports Day, the PM said, “I was thinking, wherever his soul may be, he must be extremely pleased. Because Dhyanchand ji conquered the world of hockey for India… India’s sons and daughters have once again instilled new life into Indian hockey.

“No matter how many medals we win, until we win a medal in hockey, Indians cannot fully enjoy the victory. And this time, we did win an Olympic medal in hockey, after a gap of four decades,” he said.

The Prime Minister urged people to also pick up other sports. “Be it at home or outside, in villages or in towns, our sports grounds must be full. Sab khelen, sab khilen [Everyone should play, everyone should blossom],” he said. “Through ‘Sabka Prayas’ [everyone’s contribution], India can attain the height in sports which it deserves… All of us should strive to further this momentum… Let us transform the mantra of ‘Sabka Prayas’ into reality.”

Wishing people on the eve of Janmashtami, the Prime Minister urged people to understand the science behind festivals. “Friends, when people across the world think so highly of Indian spirituality and philosophy, then it is our responsibility to carry forward our glorious traditions… Let us celebrate our festivals by understanding the science behind them and understanding their meaning,” he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke at length about Lord Krishna and discussed the artworks of Jadurani Dasi, an American devotee and ISKCON follower. He said, “We are aware of all the forms of the lord, from the naughty Kanhaiya to the Krishna who assumes the Virat Swarup. From the master of scriptures to the master of weapons, be it art, beauty or sweetness, Shri Krishna is everywhere.”

The Prime Minister also extolled the virtues of Sanskrit, saying the language helps strengthen cultural ties between nations. He appreciated the contributions of Rutger Kortenhorst, a Sanskrit scholar and teacher in Ireland; Dr Chirapat Prapandavidya and Dr Kusuma Rakshamani in Thailand; and Boris Zakharin, who teaches Sanskrit at Moscow State University in Russia in promoting the language in their countries.